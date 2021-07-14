Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Today is July 14

By Special to
L'Observateur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwen Goldman dreamt of becoming a bat girl for the New York Yankees. It took 60 years, but she made the grade recently at Yankee Stadium, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Ms. Goldman was 10 years old when she sent a letter to the team’s offices in 1961 and accepted the negative reply she received. She kept that letter of response and recently her daughter forwarded it to the team’s current general manager Brian Cashman who fulfilled Goldman’s girlhood dream.

lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Milton
Person
Brian Cashman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#White Wine Vinegar#Chicken Cutlets#The New York Yankees#Amac#Greek#Latin#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Astronomybee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of July 12, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Expect continuing opposition to your plans from die-hard detractors. However, your determination to see things through will carry the day. A Pisces has romantic ideas. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might be too close to a troublesome workplace situation to deal with...
TV & VideosUS Magazine

Frank Fritz Hints at Who He Thinks Will Replace Him on ‘American Pickers’

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have spent the last 10 years traveling the country to find antiques like no others. However, that’s all about to change. On Wednesday, July 21, the History Channel announced that Fritz, 55, will not be returning as cohost on American Pickers. Days before, Fritz got very honest about his broken relationship with Wolfe, 57 — and admitted that he may know who his replacement could be.
Astronomyastrology.com

Your Weekly Tarot Reading for July 12-July 18: A Sweet Dream Ritual!

This week, your weekly Tarot reading for July 12 brings you an amazing sweet dream ritual!. Before the sun leaves emotional Cancer season, let’s take a deep dive into the watery depths of our subconscious with a ritual to invoke sweet dreams. The dreamscape has been psychedelic, turbulent, yet prophetic lately—so use this herbal invocation to calm the stormy seas and get a pleasant night’s sleep so we can welcome the arrival of dramatic, ambitious, outrageous Leo season next week with ease!
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Lifestylefarmersalmanac.com

Zodiac Zone: Meet Leo ♌

Nearly everyone knows a little something about astrology — even if it’s only where to find the daily horoscope section in the local newspaper. Whether you truly believe the stars control your destiny, think it’s all bunk, or just like to have fun with it, the 12 signs of the zodiac are part of our cultural heritage. Over the next year, the Farmers’ Almanac will introduce you to the facts and mythology behind each constellation in the traditional Western zodiac. This month, Leo.
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

Talk yourself to life

Several days a week, I have coffee with a few friends. Last week, as we were discussing things that happened in the past, Tim Ryan said, “When we choose to live in the past, we give our backs to the future.” I’ve used that statement a few times since Tim shared it with our group. It amazes me that the majority of people, as they get older, seem to enjoy being in bondage to what happened instead of being excited about what God has for them in the future.
New York City, NYWave of Long Island

Gotham Baseball

Before it was a book, Gotham Baseball was a magazine. Started in 2005, our goal was to cover the past, present, and future of New York baseball. Our first major advertiser was the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY, which seemed to really understand what it was we were trying to accomplish.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 12 - July 18

Ready or not here it comes, one of the biggest love affair opportunities this year so far. Your new or revamped love interest will override everything else. If you’re already stationed in a relationship, expect to get new wings, and also go to territories that were yet unknown to mankind. If you are creatively inclined and are involved in some projects this week, expect to reach the maximum peak of your creativity. Sharpen your insight into the spaces of others for maximum benefit. By Le Ré Noir try #286 Tarte bizarre, #300 Dis-moi ça! or #88 Oliban Séducteur.
Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – July 12th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Henry David Thoreau, essayist, naturalist and poet (On Walden Pond) was born on this date in 1817. Inventor George Eastmanr (Kodak camera, founder of the Eastman Kodak Company) was born on this date...
Alabama StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Today in History: July 18

Today is SUNDAY, JULY 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year. On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo. 10 YEARS AGO. Gen. David Petraeus handed over command of American and coalition...
Instagramhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Today in History for July 13th

Highlights of this day in history: Live Aid concerts held in London and Philadelphia; A French revolutionary is stabbed in his bath; Civil War draft riots erupt in New York; A power blackout hits the Big Apple; Actor Harrison Ford born. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Iowa StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Today in History: July 19

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman. Today is MONDAY, JULY 19, the 200th day of 2021. There are 165 days left in the year. HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY. On July 19, 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy