Today is July 14

Gwen Goldman dreamt of becoming a bat girl for the New York Yankees. It took 60 years, but she made the grade recently at Yankee Stadium, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Ms. Goldman was 10 years old when she sent a letter to the team’s offices in 1961 and accepted the negative reply she received. She kept that letter of response and recently her daughter forwarded it to the team’s current general manager Brian Cashman who fulfilled Goldman’s girlhood dream.lobservateur.com
