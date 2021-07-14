St. Louis Board of Aldermen advances Covid relief funds bill with amendment for $5M in direct payments
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday advanced the city’s Covid-19 relief package funding. On Tuesday night, the board gave initial approval to Board Bill 2, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding bill, putting it one vote away from final passage. The bill now will go before the city's Board of Estimate and apportionment before aldermen vote on final passage.www.bizjournals.com
