Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Board of Aldermen advances Covid relief funds bill with amendment for $5M in direct payments

By Alex Fees and Sam Clancy, KSDK
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday advanced the city’s Covid-19 relief package funding. On Tuesday night, the board gave initial approval to Board Bill 2, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding bill, putting it one vote away from final passage. The bill now will go before the city's Board of Estimate and apportionment before aldermen vote on final passage.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Direct Payments#Affordable Housing#Board Bill 2#Board Of Estimate#Aldermanic#Small Business Grant Fund#Arpa#The U S Dept#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy