A Johnson City man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike. Police say 28 year old Douglas Cross was riding his bicycle on North Roan Street at Mountcastle Drive when a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on North Roan struck Douglas as he was headed westbound in the crosswalk of North Roan along side Mountcastle drive when Cross rode into the path of traffic headed in the southbound direction and was hit by the Elantra. Cross received life threatening injuries and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the JCPD Traffic Crash Reconstruction team.