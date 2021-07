Jul. 15—Residents are invited to view concepts for new Joplin branding and provide input on consultant ideas for logos during Third Thursday today. Joplin city staff and representatives of the consultant hired to create a new branding campaign will be on hand from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., for residents who want to stop in and provide ideas. There will be signs posted directing visitors to the location of the input session.