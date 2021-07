The Los Angeles Police Department announced that it will no longer arrest residents for certain crimes and will instead divert them to "community support programs." "The ATI Pre-Filing Diversion Program (diversion) will divert individuals arrested for select misdemeanors and non-violent felonies to community support programs in lieu of filing criminal charges, prosecution, and transportation to county jail facilities," the LAPD said in a statement, adding that the department sees the move as a "great opportunity in developing and participating in meaningful diversion programs which may reduce recidivism and enhance public safety."