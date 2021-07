It will be a night to remember as the 10-piece band Reminisce performs on Friday, July 16 and bring their audience back to the 50’s and early 60’s with the memorable music of that time – “In the Still of the Night”, and “Shout” and songs by The Platters, The Flamingoes, the Sherells, Dion and the Bellmonts just to name a few. They are known for displaying showmanship and interaction with the audience, and they have done just that during their past performances in Jefferson Township. Find them at http://www.reminisceband.com/