Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Electrify America plans to double charging network by 2025, expand to upper Midwest

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrify America on Tuesday announced a new plan to more than double its charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada. Dubbed the Boost Plan, it aims for more than 1,800 DC fast-charging stations, and a total of 10,000 individual connectors, by 2025, as well as increased use of higher-power 150-kilowatt and 350-kw fast-charging stations, an Electrify America press release said.

www.greencarreports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
South Dakota State
State
North Dakota State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrify America#Upper Midwest#Gm#Dc#Canadian#Electrify Canada#The Volkswagen Group#Vw#Chevy#Gm#Ev#Volvo#The Vw Group#Powerboost#Foxconn#Chinese#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Audi
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
Country
China
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Walmart
Related
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Will Soon Open Supercharger Network To Other EVs And Rake In $25 Billion A Year

From the most affordable Tesla Model 3 all the way up to the supercar-crushing Model S Plaid, every Tesla mixes technology, speed, driving range, and the peace of mind of a vast charging infrastructure in a way that nobody else has been able to match. The Supercharger network is faster than most and able to add 200 miles of range to a Model S Plaid in just 15 minutes. Musk knows the network's value and that's clear based on one of his latest tweets.
CarsGreen Car Reports

GM hopes to make EVs connect for fleets with holistic charging approach

General Motors revealed Thursday that it’s planning to extend its holistic EV charging approach, called Ultium Charge 360, to fleet customers of its BrightDrop electric commercial delivery vehicle unit. GM said that the fleet version of Ultium Charge 360 will offer fleet and facility management tools plus integration with OnStar...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

Spirol Expands E-Commerce within Europe and The Americas

SPIROL is pleased to announce the recent expansion of Shop.SPIROL.com in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada to include Disc Springs, Slotted Spring Pins and Inserts for Plastics. SPIROL initially launched Shop.SPIROL.com within the USA in 2018 for their flagship product, the Coiled Spring Pin. Since then, the eCommerce program...
CarsGreen Car Reports

Bolt EV fires, suppliers ready Tesla 4680 cells, Infiniti EVs, EU's 2035 end date for ICE: Today’s Car News

General Motors is back in investigation mode after a couple more Bolt EV fires. The EU tightens its targets and aims to phase out new internal combustion by 2035. Infiniti’s plan to offer its future vehicles as series hybrids is reportedly off. And multiple suppliers are likely stepping up to make Tesla’s future 4680 cells. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Report: Multiple battery suppliers are vying to make Tesla 4680 cells

Tesla may not have to search for a supplier to manufacture its proposed large-format battery cells. Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution are both vying to make the new cells, The Korea Herald reported Tuesday. The new 4680-format cylindrical cells—46 millimeters wide by 80 millimeters long—was presented at Tesla's Battery...
CarsGreen Car Reports

EU proposes 2035 as the end date for internal combustion cars

The European Union on Wednesday proposed tougher emissions targets that would effectively end sales of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035, Reuters reported. The proposal calls for a 55% cut in emissions from 2021 levels by 2030, and a 100% cut by 2035, which would be unachievable with continued sales of internal-combustion cars.
Economynewsbrig.com

Electrify America to double number of EV chargers as wave of electric vehicles come to market – News Brig

The commitment, if successful, means 1,800 fast charging stations — or 10,000 individual chargers — will be installed and operational by that time. The vast majority (some 1,700 stations) will be installed in the United States, with the remainder in Canada. This will build off of EA’s plans to have about 800 charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers in the U.S. by the end of 2021. As of today, Electrify America has installed 635 charging stations in the United States.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Volkswagen Is Selling A Stake In Electrify America, Looking For $1 Billion Investment

Volkswagen is selling a stake in Electrify America, Reuters has reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The article noted that Volkswagen is looking for outside funds to build more infrastructure for battery-powered vehicles. It’s currently working with Citi to find a co-investor to invest around $1 billion into the division. The sources added that Volkswagen will soon reach out to infrastructure groups and other potential investors.
EconomyWashington Post

U.S. budget deficit grew to $2.24 trillion; car-charging network plans more stations

The U.S. government’s deficit for the first nine months of this budget year hit $2.24 trillion, keeping the country on track for its second biggest shortfall in history. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit for the budget year that ends in September is running 9.1 percent below last year’s pace.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Audi Sphere concepts point to future design direction of an electric lineup

Audi plans to unveil a trio of electric concept cars within the next 12-18 months, previewing the brand's future design direction as it shifts away from internal combustion. Last week, Audi senior vice president Henrik Wenders posted a video to his personal LinkedIn page teasing the three concepts, and Audi has followed that up with more details on the trio.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Last call for diesel F-150: Ford sees hybrid version of top-selling pickup as its replacement

Ford confirmed Monday that the light-duty diesel version of its F-150 full-size pickup—badged Power Stroke—is being discontinued. Although the cancellation comes just weeks after the debut of the fully electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and a fleet-focused F-150 Lightning Pro, Ford made clear that the decision isn’t directly related to that model. Instead, the reason is a different electrified model: the F-150 Hybrid, which is badged PowerBoost.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Is Mazda putting its rotary-engine range extender on hold?

Mazda may be putting a planned rotary-engine range extender on hold, according to an Automotive News report. Once a Mazda trademark, the rotary engine was expected to return in the MX-30 crossover, but now the automaker seems to be backpedaling. A rotary range extender is still under consideration, "but the...
Vermont StatePosted by
AFP

GM announces 2nd Bolt recall to address fire risk

General Motors announced Friday a second recall of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt to address a battery defect blamed for recent car fires. GM cited "two rare manufacturing defects" in the high-voltage batteries, which are produced by LG Chem in South Korea. The automaker said it will notify 2017-2019 Bolt owners when replacement parts are available. The recall affects about 69,000 cars globally, including around 51,000 in the United States. "Out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight," GM warned.
Carsfordauthority.com

Lincoln Rival Mercedes-Benz Announces EV Transition Plan

Lincoln joined a growing list of automakers committing to electric power when it recently announced that its entire lineup would be fully electrified (consisting of BEV, HEV, and PHEV models) by 2030. Now, one of Lincoln’s chief rivals – Mercedes-Benz – has also announced its own transition plan, though it’s a bit different. Starting in 2025, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only, while the automaker will reportedly be “ready” to go all-electric by 2030. However, Mercedes stopped short of guaranteeing that will be the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy