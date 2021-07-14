Electrify America plans to double charging network by 2025, expand to upper Midwest
Electrify America on Tuesday announced a new plan to more than double its charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada. Dubbed the Boost Plan, it aims for more than 1,800 DC fast-charging stations, and a total of 10,000 individual connectors, by 2025, as well as increased use of higher-power 150-kilowatt and 350-kw fast-charging stations, an Electrify America press release said.www.greencarreports.com
