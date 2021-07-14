Electrify America plans to double charging network by 2025, expand to upper Midwest

From the most affordable Tesla Model 3 all the way up to the supercar-crushing Model S Plaid, every Tesla mixes technology, speed, driving range, and the peace of mind of a vast charging infrastructure in a way that nobody else has been able to match. The Supercharger network is faster than most and able to add 200 miles of range to a Model S Plaid in just 15 minutes. Musk knows the network's value and that's clear based on one of his latest tweets.