Indianola’s softball playoff game against Dowling Catholic was postponed to Monday at 7:00 PM due to inclement weather Saturday afternoon, as broadcast on 94.3 KNIA. The game was suspended with the Indians leading the Maroons 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Selia Becker got the scoring started with an RBI double in the second inning, then scored on a wild pitch. Brynn Ortland gave Indianola their third run of the game with an RBI single in the third inning. Kate Kralik retired the first nine batters in order with six strikeouts, including striking out the side in the second inning.