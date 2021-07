Grandma and grandpa are letting loose in a new campaign by the Washington State Department of Health in an effort to convince young adults to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In the new “Ready for Summer” campaign, created by agency C+C and production partner All is Well, grandparents are laying on the FOMO with a glimpse into a summer of partying. In a series of spots, different vaccinated seniors are seen enjoying the benefits of being around people again—including a twerking grandmother at a nightclub, a grandfather who’s “gonna get weird” around a bonfire, a cougar grandma who’s on the prowl in her convertible, and a grandpa on a party barge. They’re getting down and mildly dirty to show youth how much fun they could be having if they would just get vaccinated.