Why South Africans are protesting the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma

By Carolyn E. Holmes
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrendered to police and was arrested. Local protests, centered on the Zuma family compound, have been ongoing since late June. Since Zuma’s arrest last week and the high court’s denial of his appeal on Friday, protests have spread to major cities and townships in South Africa. Online hashtags call for #FreeJacobZuma, and in Durban, protesters threatened to shut down the KwaZulu-Natal province unless authorities released Zuma, South Africa’s first Zulu president.

AfricaTimes Daily

South Africa's jailed ex-leader to attend brother's funeral

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be allowed to leave prison Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
yr.media

The Reason Behind the Riots in South Africa

South Africa has a strong history of hosting hostility and apprehension– mainly because of racism (that is still present) from colonialism. To challenge policies and systems of segregation in South Africa, the anti-apartheid movement was birthed. The movement, led by Nelson Mandela who eventually became South Africa’s President, instilled hope in the leadership and systems of the region thereafter. Unfortunately, the purity of the leadership was not upheld during the reign of Jacob Zuma. The legal repercussions he is now facing are what is partly responsible for the riots currently happening in South Africa.
Societymarketresearchtelecast.com

South Africa revives the ghosts of ‘apartheid’ violence

South Africa lives these days in a precarious peace imposed by the presence of the Army in its streets. There are 25,000 soldiers to whom the South African Government has entrusted itself to avert what has been the worst wave of riots in the country – 337 people have died in the riots – since the end of the apartheid, now 27 years ago. On Thursday, the road that leads to the Estcourt prison, in the KwaZulu Natal region, dawned flanked by some of those soldiers, along with numerous policemen. They were waiting for a single man, one of the inmates, authorized to leave jail for a few hours to attend the funeral of his brother. That prisoner was Jacob Zuma, 79, a former president of South Africa.
Advocacytheelephant.info

The Protests Are Bigger Than Zuma

Contrary to what we are hearing in the news, the violence and looting go beyond the #FreeJacobZuma campaign. This is not to deny that the violence was instigated, and that the campaign was a catalyst, but it is definitely not the cause of the level of violence displayed. We have grown to live with violence in South Africa, from the high levels of gender-based violence to the constant xenophobic attacks and the daily violence to which anyone living in the country can attest.
Public Healthwcn247.com

South Africa's vaccination drive regains pace after unrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s acting health minister says the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after being disrupted by a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Friday that at least 120 pharmacies, including 71 that were vaccination sites, were damaged and closed during the unrest in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. She says more than 47,000 vaccine doses were destroyed when the sites were ransacked and the "violent nature of the protests unsettled the health care system as a whole.” South Africa's government has said at least 337 people died during the riots this month.
Posted by
The Conversation Africa

Violence in South Africa: an uprising of elites, not of the people

From time to time, South Africa is rudely reminded that its past continues to make its present and future difficult. It does not always recognise this reality when it sees it. The latest – and most shocking – reminder is the violence which followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. The mayhem devastated KwaZulu-Natal, the home of Zuma and his faction of the governing African National Congress (ANC), and damaged Gauteng, the economic heartland which also houses hostels in which working migrants from KwaZulu-Natal live.
AfricaWashington Post

South Africa was a tinderbox. The ANC was the match.

Palesa Morudu Rosenberg is a South African writer based in Washington, D.C. South Africa is a tinderbox marked by extreme inequality. And last week, the country’s ruling party lit the match. Anarchic scenes of violence and large-scale looting engulfed the populous provinces of Gauteng, the mining and financial heartland, and...
AfricaWashington Post

Don’t overlook the deeper roots behind the violence and looting in South Africa

Eusebius McKaiser is a political analyst, author and broadcaster based in Johannesburg. Over the past few days, scenes of looting and violent protests have emerged from South Africa following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. Yet it is a mistake to interpret what is unfolding as a sign of massive political support for Zuma. It is also an error to see the gross acts of criminality and theft as inexplicable.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Zuma in court as six killed and 200 arrested at protests

Former South African president Jacob Zuma was in court on Monday, as protests against his detainment saw six people killed and more than 200 arrested across the country.The former president was in court to challenge a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court for failing to testify before a state-backed inquiry into allegations of high-level corruption between 2009 and 2018.It is alleged that Zuma allowed three Indian businessmen to pillage state resources and exercise influence over the government during his presidency.Despite denying any wrongdoing, Zuma turned himself in to the Estcourt Correctional Centre last Wednesday to begin serving his custodial...
ProtestsMarietta Daily Journal

Six killed as South African riots spread after jailing of Zuma

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation for the second time in two days after protests triggered by last week’s incarceration of his predecessor claimed six lives, forced businesses to shut and weakened the currency. The riots began in former President Jacob Zuma’s home base of KwaZulu-Natal province...
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

Seven dead as 'war-like' riots and looting breaks out in South Africa: 'Glimpse into hell' as six-month-old girl is shot in the head during protests over ex-president Jacob Zuma's jail sentence

Seven people have been killed amid 'war-like' riots and looting in South Africa following the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. Demonstrations broke out Friday after Zuma was taken to prison to start a 15-month term for failing to cooperate with a corruption probe, and quickly turned violent. Fighting has been...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
TravelWashington Post

Hong Kong exodus gathers pace as thousands vote with their feet

HONG KONG — The ritual unfolds daily. In an otherwise near-deserted airport terminal, hundreds line up to check in for a one-way journey. Elderly parents on walking sticks see off their adult children and grandkids, who hug and cry as they snap photos with loved ones they might not see for years. Their destination: Britain.

