Why South Africans are protesting the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma

South Africa lives these days in a precarious peace imposed by the presence of the Army in its streets. There are 25,000 soldiers to whom the South African Government has entrusted itself to avert what has been the worst wave of riots in the country – 337 people have died in the riots – since the end of the apartheid, now 27 years ago. On Thursday, the road that leads to the Estcourt prison, in the KwaZulu Natal region, dawned flanked by some of those soldiers, along with numerous policemen. They were waiting for a single man, one of the inmates, authorized to leave jail for a few hours to attend the funeral of his brother. That prisoner was Jacob Zuma, 79, a former president of South Africa.