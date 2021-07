For Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Bank of Marin had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.19 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. Bank of Marin closed at $31.75 at the end of the last trading period.