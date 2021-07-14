Cancel
Poison’s Rikki Rockett Contracts COVID-19, Says He’d Be ‘Way Worse’ Without Being Vaccinated

By Joe DiVita
Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has revealed he recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, but said his condition would be 'way worse' if he had not been inoculated. He announced the news in a nearly 19-minute YouTube video, in which he shared the details about how his son...

