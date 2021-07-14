Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Dlu_0awVoC0w00

NEW YORK — (AP) — One of the country's most popular picture book authors is ready to add a few more words.

Adam Rubin, known to parents and kids for “Dragon Loves Tacos,” is working on his first middle-grade book. “The Ice Cream Machine” is a a collection of six humorous stories raging from science fiction to adventure narratives.

“My message to kids has always been ‘Reading is Fun,'" Rubin said in a statement Wednesday. "But as my fans grow older, I want to show them that writing is where the real magic is. I hope to encourage young readers to write their own stories and share their imagination with the world.”

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that “The Ice Cream Machine” will be released in February. Each of the stories will feature black and white illustrations from a different artist, including Daniel Salmieri, who worked on “Dragon Loves Tacos.” Rubin's other books include “Those Darn Squirrels!” and the upcoming “Gladys the Magic Chicken,” scheduled for this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Science Fiction#Reading Is Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

Free Ice Cream National Ice Cream Day

Some of us New Yorkers look forward to a few freebies. On July 18th, 2021 is NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY!. Tipsyscoop x Dogfishhead is giving out 50 free scoops of their collab dairy free ice cream (barlours at Kips Bay, Williamsburg & Long Beach open at noon)!. 16handles giving out...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Ice Cream from Gimmick to Rapture

Denizens of the Internet will have recently become familiar with, if not tired of, the phrase “nature is healing,” often applied archly to our slow return to pre-pandemic habits. I admit that the words crossed my mind the other day as a stranger approached me in Union Square. A friend and I were strolling through the Greenmarket carrying paper ice-cream cups, which a keen observer—as this stranger was—might have noticed were the exact bright-blue shade of a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Indeed, the cold confection within was the unmistakable hue of powdered orange Cheddar.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Celebratory Ice Cream Promotions

My/Mochi Ice Cream has announced a new social media campaign for National Ice Cream Day (July 18, 2021) to offer consumers the ability to win free ice cream and even enter for a chance to win a whole year' supply. The campaign calls for consumers to show off their 'Mmm...
Brooklyn, CTThe Day

An ice cream burger is the tastiest way to keep cool right now

Ice cream is working overtime this summer. Following a recent week of record-breaking heat, sales of the frosty treat are on the rise, from Las Vegas to New York. Tipsy Scoop, the New York-based shop that specializes in booze-infused flavors, saw triple the number of inquiries for catering and events during the past week, when a heat wave hit the city, compared to the week before. "At our Brooklyn location, we've had people coming to the door for ice cream two-plus hours before opening," says Tipsy Scoop's director of marketing, Rachel Chitwood.
Delray Beach, FLnews4sanantonio.com

This really is free ice cream from your neighborhood cops

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Zenger News) — A Florida police ice cream van offers free icy treats in the community of Delray Beach to engage with children and adults. The van, which was introduced on July 15, visits neighborhoods in an effort to build relationships with people in the community. “Delray...
RecipesFremont Tribune

You need to try these ice cream bar recipes from TikTok

Some summer days are so hot and humid that all you want to do is sit around in the air conditioning and eat ice cream. These TikTok creators are making some amazing ice cream bar combinations that you need to try on those days.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Old Timey Ice Cream now in Elko

ELKO — Old Timey Ice Cream — a mobile food vendor specializing in bubble waffles, ice cream, and cotton candy — has joined the Elko Area Chamber. The vendor has an old-fashioned ice cream maker that is powered by an antique 1 1/2 horsepower John Deere “hit and miss” engine.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Churro-Flavored Ice Creams

Perfectly timed for National Ice Cream Day, Carvel is introducing all-new Churro Ice Cream treats that enhance the creamy and indulgent nature of the soft ice cream with extra sweetness from cinnamon and sugar. This nostalgic flavor has the potential to make people feel nostalgic for a variety of summer experiences, including visiting the state fair, carnival or walking along the boardwalk. At a time when people may not be able or eager to return to the summer activities they once enjoyed, this flavor provides a sense of escape.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

You Can Now Get Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is a childhood staple. Kids love mac and cheese, and they love ice cream. So why not combine the two?. Crazy as it may sound, that’s exactly what Kraft has done with the introduction of its limited-edition Kraft macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream. Created in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the inventive flavor will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops around the country as well as online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

July is ice cream month

National Ice Cream Month is underway nationwide as people of all ages try to beat the heat. Local businesses are eager to get back to business after COVID-19 concerns for the past year. However, some effects from the pandemic are still impacting business. “Supplies have been really spotty when trying...
Food & Drinksfox26houston.com

Mac and Cheese Ice Cream?

It can be served as a main dish or a side dish. But what about dessert? Our Stephen Morgan went out to try it. Take a look at what he had to say.
Grand Marais, MNboreal.org

Earn Tacos for Teens and Tweens from the Library

From the Grand Marais Public Library - July 15, 2021. Grand Marais Public Library and Hungry Hippie Tacos are teaming up to reward your reading with delicious food. If you are 10 or older, come to the library and pick up a punch card with a variety of reading-related activities on it.
Food & Drinkspittsburghparent.com

Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail

As one scoop (or trail!) is never enough, we have partnered with our friends at the PA Department of Agriculture for the launch of the 4th Annual Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail. Due to COVID-19, the passport redemption piece of the Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail will not be provided this year, but don’t fret, Happy Travelers! Our ice cream shops on the trails are still open and scooping up happiness just for you. Check out the trails on the website to learn what shops are open for curbside, delivery, or fully open. Be sure to visit their websites and social media channels for any COVID-19 related updates pertaining to health guidance and changes to business operations and hours.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Swirled Berry Ice Creams

If you're looking for a new ice cream flavor to get you through summer 2021, look no further than the new Summer Swirl option from Levi’s and Brave Robot. Though Levi's is known for its denim, the brand is branching out to partner with the animal-free ice cream brand Brave Robot. Together, the two brands have collaborated to create a limited-edition Summer Swirl flavor, just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18, 2021. The new ice cream consists of a creamy vanilla base swirled with raspberry and blueberry. The ice cream will be sold in packs of four, and each one comes with limited-edition merchandise and stickers.
Chippewa Falls, WIVolume One

Dreamy and Creamy? That’s Ice Cream From Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes

In the beginning, there were cheesecakes. Well, at least when it comes to Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls. And now, there’s cheesecake ice cream – a brand-new treat to beat the heat. Owner and cheesecake extraordinaire Nicholas Weiner whips up his treats fresh every day, so customers get a surprise as to which flavor of cheesecake is available.
Sherwood, OHCrescent-News

Ice cream social

St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will host its annual Lutheran Youth Fellowship ice cream social Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes: chicken and noodles, hot beef sandwiches, cream chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, sides, desserts and homemade vanilla ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and there will be dine-in or carry-out options. Proceeds will benefit the Lutheran Youth Fellowship. For more information, call 419-899-2850.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...

Comments / 0

Community Policy