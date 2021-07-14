Cancel
Lenovo's light-bar toting 14″ Chromebook 5i is available and $100 off

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, Lenovo took the wraps off of its latest Chromebooks that come bearing the 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. The first of the two devices is little more than a refresh of last year’s budget-friendly Chromebook Flex 5 with the updated processors. While we would have loved to have seen a brighter display on the new Flex 5, the upgrade to the very powerful Tiger Lake processor and modest price bump is more than enough to give Lenovo another top-selling device. The base model of the Flex 5i with a Pentium Gold CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a measly 32GB of storage has already arrived at Best Buy and it is currently enjoying a $50 discount. Even at $369, I seriously wouldn’t recommend a “flagship” device with such a small amount of storage.

