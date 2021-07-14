Study: Idea sharing increases online learner engagement

Many businesses, agencies, for-profit and non-profit organizations have implemented cybersecurity awareness training programs for their staff. This makes perfect sense given the importance of the last line of cyber defense existing with a person. Although businesses have been wise to administer cyber awareness training, it is equally essential for such a practice to occur for students in higher education. As students enter the realm of pursuing their said and interested degrees, they will most definitely be using technology in both the academic setting and in their private or personal lives. Students are often very busy with their studies, perhaps also working to supplement their education, involved in sporting and other extracurricular activities, and with this time constraint can make them vulnerable to cyber threats. This short write-up will outline a short case study of a developed cybersecurity defense and awareness training system for students at Kean University. The created and ultimate technical solution was engineered by D2 Cybersecurity, a firm that partners with educators and government agencies to create industry environment-appropriate and comprehensive training solutions.