Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Study: Idea sharing increases online learner engagement

By Phil Ciciora
illinois.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sharing ideas in an online learning environment has a distinct advantage over sharing personal details in driving learner engagement in massive open online courses, more commonly known as MOOCs, says new research co-written by a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign expert who studies the intersection of marketing and digital environments.

news.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Environment#Online Learning#Student Engagement#New Learning#Moocs#Texas A M University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Internet
Related
Health InsurancePosted by
In Homeland Security

Increasing Your Productivity as an Online Educator

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Faculty Director, School of Arts and Humanities. Maintaining a high level of productivity can be challenging for online educators. In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen provides strategies on how to improve your physical and mental energy to increase productivity. Learn tips about how to manage your never-ending “to do” list, why it’s important to unclog your mind, and the value of giving yourself time to work on your personal “heart projects.”
CollegesGovernment Technology

New College Research Center to Focus on Online Study Skills

A trio of higher-education research institutions is partnering on a new research center to assess how educators and emerging technologies can help students better manage their own learning, funded by a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. According to a recent news release, leads on the project...
Internetcountynewsonline.org

Online Learning Is Not the Enemy

After a challenging and unique year of emergency remote learning, I recently spoke with a group of faculty members new to online teaching to learn more about their experiences. While no two educators ever face identical challenges, I heard the same refrains over and over. The first won’t come as...
Educationsecuritymagazine.com

Creation of a customized college student cybersecurity awareness online learning solution

Many businesses, agencies, for-profit and non-profit organizations have implemented cybersecurity awareness training programs for their staff. This makes perfect sense given the importance of the last line of cyber defense existing with a person. Although businesses have been wise to administer cyber awareness training, it is equally essential for such a practice to occur for students in higher education. As students enter the realm of pursuing their said and interested degrees, they will most definitely be using technology in both the academic setting and in their private or personal lives. Students are often very busy with their studies, perhaps also working to supplement their education, involved in sporting and other extracurricular activities, and with this time constraint can make them vulnerable to cyber threats. This short write-up will outline a short case study of a developed cybersecurity defense and awareness training system for students at Kean University. The created and ultimate technical solution was engineered by D2 Cybersecurity, a firm that partners with educators and government agencies to create industry environment-appropriate and comprehensive training solutions.
Educationkunm.org

State Network Lets Schools Share Online Courses

During the pandemic, the Public Education Department required school districts to offer online learning options, but that won’t be the case this coming school year. Still, some students may prefer it. On Wednesday, the state launched a program to expand access to online classes in districts with limited resources. The...
EducationPoets and Quants

Online MBAs That Pass (And Flunk) U.S. News’ Engagement Test

Not all online MBA programs are created equal. They come at different price points from schools with all kinds of reputations. Some allow for in-residence sessions and live weekly Internet classes. Others are little more than video lessons with discussion boards. But a key element of a quality program is...
Cell PhonesNew York Post

Bolivian parents go back to class to help their kids study online

EL ALTO, Bolivia, July 14 – When the outbreak of COVID-19 shut their sons’ school, Bolivian street vendors Angela Poma and Lorenzo Gutierrez made big changes to help their boys Willy, 9 and Carlos, 11, adjust to online learning. The shift online required the family to buy mobile phones and...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

How The Pandemic Has Accelerated Demand For Online Education

How has the pandemic accelerated the demand for online education? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. Answer by Dan Avida, CEO and Co-Founder of Engageli, on Quora:. The shift to embracing online learning was...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Study finds bundling RFID with electronic data interchange increases hospital efficiency, reduces expenses

The National Academy of Medicine estimated the U.S. healthcare system wastes an average of $765 billion per year on misplaced or expired supplies. Research published in Production and Operations Management “The Joint Use of RFID and EDI: Implications for Hospital Performance,” which included authors Kang Bok Lee, EBSCO Associate Professor of Business Analytics at the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University, and Harbert College alum Randy V. Bradley, who is currently Associate Professor in Supply Chain Management at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, reveals a key strategy for hospitals to track equipment and supplies and increase performance, while reducing personnel expenses and readmission rates.
ComputersZDNet

Adobe Analytics to be free for profs, students, launches curriculum

Adobe said it would make its Adobe Analytics platform available to universities along with curriculum. The effort is modeled after Adobe's Creative Cloud program for classroom use. Adobe Analytics curriculum is part of the next generation Adobe Education Exchange. College instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics...
Technologyaithority.com

Element451 Sees 2x Increase In Higher Ed Customer Base as Colleges Look to Modernize Student Engagement and Overcome Recruitment Challenges

Admissions Departments See Opportunity to Fix Broken Enrollment Process and Tackle Shortfall With AI-Powered Student Engagement CRM Technology. Element451, an advanced student engagement CRM, announced that its customer base has more than doubled in the last academic year as higher ed institutions strive to modernize their marketing approach and gain a competitive admissions advantage despite the shrinking pool of college applicants.
EducationVentureBeat

Adobe targets data literacy with curriculum and analytics platform access

Adobe today launched a global program through which it will provide college instructors and students with free access to the Adobe Analytics platform and a curriculum created in partnership with major universities. As part of that effort, Adobe has created an Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, in collaboration with professors...
educause.edu

Tools That Teach: Lessons for Critical Instructional Design

In mediated teaching and learning, skeuomorphism helps educators map ritualized pedagogies into new learning contexts. Higher education learning designers are best equipped to lead the way in recognizing, leveraging, and resisting skeuomorphism when it perpetuates problematic rituals. Repeating a skill until it is mastered and becomes a ritual or habit...
Public Healtheducationnext.org

The Covid-19 Pandemic Is a Lousy Natural Experiment for Studying the Effects of Online Learning

The Covid-19 pandemic that prompted a nationwide shutdown of schools and a shift to online instruction in spring 2020 also prompted a wave of articles calling this instructional change a “natural experiment” that could be used to study the effects of online education. Yet the pandemic disrupted so many aspects of children’s academic, social, emotional, and economic lives that its broad scope poses serious challenges to isolating the causal impact of any specific change, such as the switch to remote instruction.
San Francisco, CAciis.edu

Transformative Studies Online Info Session

Add to Calendar 07/15/2021 4:00 pm 07/15/2021 5:00 pm America/Los_Angeles Transformative Studies Online Info Session Learn about the Transformative Studies degree program at California Institute of Integral Studies on July 15, 2021. Online with Daniel Deslauriers false MM/DD/YYYY. The focus of the online doctoral program in Transformative Studies is to...
Economyeuromonitor.com

Understanding Promotional Trends and Online Engagement: US Laundry Care

Read the report: US Laundry Care E-commerce Promotional Mechanics Impact. As companies and retailers compete in an increasingly dynamic e-commerce market, the need to understand promotional benchmarks and trends has never been higher. In this promotional mechanics report, key questions will be addressed in order for companies to plan, strategise and execute promotional campaigns and strategies in a more effective manner.
Collegesbocaratontribune.com

Lynn collaborates with Kaplan to expand online programs and adult learner reach

Lynn University is collaborating with Kaplan, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most diverse education providers, to support enrollment and student success in online undergraduate degree programs beginning Fall 2021. Kaplan provides online and technological enablement and analytics, while Lynn designs and implements the curriculum. This initiative builds on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy