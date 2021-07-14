Cancel
Accidents

Pine Nuts: She fell two miles and lived

By McAvoy Layne Columnist
Sierra Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas Eve of fifty years ago, 17-year-old Juliane Diller was seated comfortably next to her mother aboard an 86-passenger turboprop bound for Pucallpa, Peru, when they flew into a thunderstorm. Storage bins started flying open, spilling their Christmas contents across isles into laps. A bolt of lightening struck a wing and the plane started to break apart. They were going to crash and everybody knew it. Flight 508 did in fact crash, and sadly, everybody onboard perished upon impact. But Juliane was not onboard Flight 508 when it crashed. Juliane was jettisoned from Flight 508 while still two miles up in the air. Strapped firmly into her seat, Juliane tumbled 10,000 feet into the thick foliage of a Peruvian triple canopy rainforest that mercifully caught her, breaking her fall, and saving her young life.

