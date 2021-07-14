From the Film Registry: “Tulips Shall Grow” (1942)
Not surprisingly, the Library of Congress' National Film Registry is well populated with animated works. Along with such vintage Disney classics as "Snow White" and more recent Disney classics like "Beauty & the Beast," the work of other legendary animators (working in both long and short forms) are recognized. Additionally, while many of the animated works on the NFR are largely geared towards child audiences, just as many are meant to also appeal and impact adults. Such is the case with the 1942 "Tulips Shall Grow." With the assistance of Mark Mayerson, today, the LC examines this George Pal masterpiece.
