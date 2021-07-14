From the Film Registry: “Tulips Shall Grow” (1942)

More than any other Italian director of his generation, Nanni Moretti has found a welcoming home at Cannes, where he has now taken eight films to competition and has won two major prizes — best director in 1994 for Dear Diary and the Palme d’Or for The Son’s Room in 2001. Three Floors (Tre Piani) is, by any standard, one of his minor works. It will click mainly with hard-core fans, who will appreciate its recap of Morettian themes, tropes, locations and actors and its heavily underlined political correctness vis-à-vis women and immigrants. Outside Italy, where it has been selling briskly, it may connect with art house audiences interested in a professionally made, no-frills drama.