Brad’s Bites: Go Frozen for Hot Weather Cats

The water continues to fall on the northern Red River. Everywhere is now flowing lower than I have ever seen. The catfish are in search of any current they can find, which in above dam areas is getting more and more difficult to locate. When you do find it, you generally get rewarded with fish. If you don’t find current, you are throwing bait out and hoping a fish swims by. This may be a good time to learn how to drift or troll for catfish.