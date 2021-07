A tractor trailer that overturned on I-70 brought westbound traffic to a halt late Thursday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Freightliner, driven by 37-year-old Andree J. Gavilan of Saddle Brook, New Jersey, was on I-70 at the 63.4 mile marker (between Emma and Sweet Springs) at 11:30 a.m., when another vehicle cut him off and Gavilan attempted to avoid impact by steering to the right and braking, causing the vehicle to skid. The Freightliner then traveled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, and overturned, coming to rest on its side.