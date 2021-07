The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has promoted Rebecca Patrick to senior vice president of communications effective August 1. She has more than 18 years of experience with the organization. Patrick is a Knightstown native and IUPUI graduate. She joined the Chamber in May 2003 after working in communications positions in Indiana and New York City. An avid sports fan, she also served as senior writer/editor for a winter sports magazine. Patrick has been involved in all aspects of communications for one of the largest state chambers in the country – focusing on public relations, media outreach and public policy communications. She has also served as managing editor and writer for the award-winning BizVoice® magazine.