Pratt County, KS

INSIGHT: No place like home

Salina Post
Salina Post
 10 days ago
One of the hardest parts about making a new life in Kansas for me has been missing so much of my old life in Wisconsin. In my early years as a Kansan, I longed for things here to feel more like home. Over time my appreciation for Kansas has grown, and it has begun to feel like home to me. I didn’t realize until recently that the trade-off for this connection and comfort to my new home state was made possible by drifting further from my old one.

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

City of Salina sanitation cart delivery, removal update

The City of Salina has issued the following update concerning the waste cart transition. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. (SSI), the City of Salina’s new automated refuse cart manufacturer, continues to deliver the last remaining new carts and collect the old carts from our customers. New cart deliveries are expected to be completed today and approximately 11,500 old carts (about 50 percent) have been collected. SSI anticipates completing old cart collection by July 30.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kansas debate heats up over nursing homes' visitor rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Families and advocates for the elderly in Kansas argue that with most nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19, some facilities’ visiting rules need to be relaxed, though the delta variant’s spread is making operators nervous. A state official who investigates complaints against nursing homes and the...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

COVID: Kan. health system declining to take patient transfers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A major Kansas health system is declining to admit patients from other hospitals because it has too few open beds with the faster-spreading delta variant wiping out recent months of progress for the state in containing COVID-19. Dr. Steve Stites, the chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System, said Wednesday that the bed space problem at its main hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, is now worse than it was last fall, when the average number of new cases per day was climbing toward pandemic highs. He said the hospital had open beds then because people were wearing masks and social distancing, and doctors weren’t seeing other infections.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

City of Salina announces microsurfacing work

Microsurfacing work is scheduled for some Salina streets. Thursday through Saturday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., is scheduled to resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will...

