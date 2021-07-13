Cancel
Man, 74, told Air Canada agent he had a BOMB in his bag because he was angry he'd have to pay for a carry-on - causing Fort Lauderdale airport to be closed and flights canceled

By Christopher Eberhart, Adriana Diaz For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 12 days ago
Wegal Rosen,74, was arrested after he shut down Fort Lauderdale Airport

A 74-year-old man shut down the Fort Lauderdale Airport on Saturday when he told an Air Canada agent he had a bomb in his bag after learning that he would have to pay for his carry-on item.

Wegal Rosen was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond in order to see his cardiologist in Toronto but faces up to 15 years in prison.

The bomb threat set off an hours-long shut down of Fort Lauderdale Airport Saturday morning. Three terminals were closed, with many flights canceled or delayed.

Police reports state that at 8.30am, Rosen, of Ontario, walked away from the ticket counter where he had been arguing with the Air Canada agent about paying for his carry-on baggage.

As he was walking from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 to purchase a Visa card to make the payment, the agent called out that he left his carry-on bag there and he needed to come and get it.

An Instagram post shows first responders in Fort Lauderdale Airport 
People waiting to let back into Fort Lauderdale Airport following a bomb threat Saturday morning

Rosen, the report said, told the agent there was a bomb in the bag causing deputies to search the airport for hours to check that the area was clear. The bag actually contained Rosen’s CPAP machine.

The elderly man was arrested and taken to jail. On Monday, he appeared before Judge Tabitha Blackmon who released him on bail in order to visit his cardiologist in Toronto.

While Rosen was set free to return to Canada while his case plays out, he was forbidden from flying out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

As of 1:15pm, 80 outgoing flights were delayed and 72 inbound flights are delayed, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The airport issued a couple statements in a string of Tweets. At 12:29pm the department tweeted saying the incident had been cleared and the airport was reopening.

'#FLL security incident is cleared & travelers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight info before heading to FLL. Apologies for any inconvenience, & we appreciate your understanding while we work to get everyone safely on their way.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
