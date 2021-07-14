Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Comcast rolling out interactive features for Tokyo Olympics

bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComcast Corp. is rolling out an array of new features intended to provide subscribers with an improved Olympic viewing experience throughout the Tokyo Games. The interface upgrades will be featured on the service provider’s streaming box, Xfinity Flex, as well as its X1 DVR. Vito Forlenza, executive director of product management for Comcast, told Sports Business Journal that the focus on navigation tools is critical given that NBC platforms will air 7,000 hours of coverage from Tokyo. A key focus is user customization, as viewers can select their favorite sports or categories in order to surface those broadcasts. Philadelphia-based Comcast (NASDAQ: CMSCA) is also curating homepages for individual sports as well as some 50 popular athletes, which will allow users to quickly access hyper-specific pockets of content.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyeongchang#Nbc#Comcast Corp#Dvr#Sports Business Journal#Nbc#Cmsca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nasdaq
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
TechnologyNewsday

Tech review: Slack rolls out audio conversation feature

Still working remotely, at least part of the time? You probably miss the camaraderie and in-person discussions you used to have in the office. Workplace collaboration platform Slack is adding Huddles, a chat feature where co-workers can participate in live audio conversations from wherever they are working. Slack says Huddles is a way to rekindle casual and spontaneous conversations workers have around their desks, whether for personal greetings or to hash out a work problem. Slack says Huddles can boost productivity by reducing the need for longer, more formal video meetings. Slack, recently bought by Salesforce for $28 billion, faces stiff competition in the workplace collaboration sector from Microsoft Teams.
Combat Sportswcn247.com

Brazilian weightlifter Reis out of Tokyo Olympics for doping

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian heavyweight weightlifter Fernando Reis has been suspended for doping and will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics. He was one of the favorites for a medal in the 105-kilogram category. Brazil’s Olympic Committee said that the 31-year-old Reis did not travel as expected last week after testing positive for a growth hormone. Reis’ positive sample came from an out-of-competition test on June 11. The Brazilian competed in the two previous Olympics and finished 11th in London 2012 and fifth in Rio de Janeiro 2016 in his weight class.
Tokyo Olympicsjeffcable.com

Tokyo Olympics - Flying out

I made it to the airport and all ready to roll. I have two camera bags which are on board with me, and one large suitcase which I checked. I got to the airport almost 3 hours early (as requested) and went to the only open lounge. There I met up with all the guys from USA Water Polo. This is my friend, Jesse Smith, the captain of the team.
EntertainmentSFGate

Inside Comcast's Plan to Feature Real-Time Olympic Footage in Commercials

Many advertisers plan to interrupt the Olympics with their commercials. Comcast will interrupt its commercials with the Olympics. The cable-and-entertainment giant has a group of ads ready to run in the Tokyo Olympics that, if all goes well, will include footage from this year’s Games that viewers may have seen just a few hours beforehand. Tonight, during NBC’s primetime rebroadcast of the opening ceremonies, Comcast will run a spot that is expected to include shots of Team USA entering the Olympics site in Tokyo when the event took place Friday morning.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces the roll out of Teams chat features to Windows 11 users

Microsoft today announced the roll out of new Teams chat features for Windows 11 users. First, Windows 11 users will have a new Chat flyout on the taskbar. Second, Microsoft is releasing new Teams desktop experience architected for optimized performance and the Windows 11 design language. These features will be rolled out in a staged manner to Windows Insiders as per the below schedule:
Worldtechweez.com

WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Starts Rolling Out To Users in Kenya

WhatsApp has started testing support for multi-device connection that lets users access the popular chat app on more devices without the need to have an active connection on one device. Before this new feature, you could only use WhatsApp on another device that needed an active phone that was already...
Technologynbcboston.com

Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to Xfinity Customers

Comcast announced plans this week to deliver an unparalleled Olympic viewing experience to all its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. As the nation prepares for one of the most anticipated Olympic Games in recent history, Comcast is rolling out new features on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream and, for the first time, Xfinity Flex, to bring the most compelling Olympic stories to more customers, in more ways than ever before.
Small Businessdelawarebusinessnow.com

Comcast Business rolls out mobile service

Comcast Business launched a new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile across its national footprint that includes much of Delaware. The launch comes about four years after the company established consumer-focused Xfinity Mobile. Comcast Business Mobile is available to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’ service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.
World101.9 KELO-FM

Olympics-Sporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Superheroes the world over come head to toe in spandex. So too here in Tokyo, where the one person with the best shot at making – or even saving – these most beleaguered of Olympic Games, will be dressed in a red one-piece. Never mind that Simone...
EntertainmentPosted by
Sportico

NBC Preps Olympian Ad Load as Tokyo Sponsors Stay Put

If history is any guide, Twitter should begin erupting with complaints about NBC’s Olympics ad loads early during Friday’s opening ceremonies, perhaps between the moment the 60 members of the Austrian contingent give way to the 44 athletes from Azerbaijan. And while the deluge of marketing messages may certainly seem oppressive to younger viewers who’ve come up in an ad-averse, everything-on-demand universe, the volume of breaks in the Tokyo Games isn’t likely to be any more onerous than the standard broadcast load.

Comments / 0

Community Policy