Comcast rolling out interactive features for Tokyo Olympics

Comcast Corp. is rolling out an array of new features intended to provide subscribers with an improved Olympic viewing experience throughout the Tokyo Games. The interface upgrades will be featured on the service provider’s streaming box, Xfinity Flex, as well as its X1 DVR. Vito Forlenza, executive director of product management for Comcast, told Sports Business Journal that the focus on navigation tools is critical given that NBC platforms will air 7,000 hours of coverage from Tokyo. A key focus is user customization, as viewers can select their favorite sports or categories in order to surface those broadcasts. Philadelphia-based Comcast (NASDAQ: CMSCA) is also curating homepages for individual sports as well as some 50 popular athletes, which will allow users to quickly access hyper-specific pockets of content.