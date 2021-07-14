Free CityGo rides for families attending USD 305 enrollment

Stephanie Welter, chair of the Department of Biology, was recently named the KWU Exemplary Teacher for the 2020-21 school year. While Welter is a much-respected teacher on campus, her influence reaches throughout the community of Salina. She is a critical part of organizations such as the Smoky Hill Audubon Society and Friends of the River, helping establish relationships that have benefited both KWU students and the community at large. Welter’s efforts helped begin monthly Audubon society speakers at KWU – an occurrence that lasted until the first surge of COVID-19. The relationship with the society also enables KWU students to do research or take field trips to the Smoky Hill Audubon Sanctuary. Volunteers from the KWU campus also worked at the sanctuary in the past.