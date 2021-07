British Airways customers can now check the travel restrictions and entry requirements of any destination the airline flies to on a new interactive map on ba.com. The new page is in partnership with global tech company Sherpa, who has developed an online tool that provides travelers with the latest travel rules for inbound and outbound destinations. This tool brings together the latest information for over 100 countries, providing thousands of sources, and using millions of data points to stay up to date. The map, that the airline plans to further integrate into ba.com, will also help customers understand what is needed for their return the UK.