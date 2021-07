The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two women on Route 14 in Ravenna Township Sunday afternoon. The highway patrol said a 2010 Dodge Caliber driven by 36-year-old Brittany Spohn of Ravenna was traveling eastbound on Route 14 when it apparently lost control while negotiating a curve, traveled left of center and collided with a westbound 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe driven by 71-year-old James Rumsey, of Louisville, just east of Lake Rockwell Road at 1:42 p.m.