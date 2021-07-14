Thank you for participating

Cancel
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past January, we, Friends of the Neches River, placed seventeen Wood Duck Nesting Boxes on the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge. A pair of Prothonotary Warblers used one of our Wood Duck boxes to nest and raise their chicks. Thank you again for participating and helping make this happen.

