Thank you for participating

What if I told you that the green new deal will eventually kill us all. The power needed will make people starve. Would you stop and listen or keep passing by? Each one of the big windmills uses 1 acre of land which feeds 4 to 6 people a year. Now imagine looking out and seeing 20,000 of them. You just made 80,000 to 120,000 people starve. Now take a solar farm that uses 20,000 acres you just did the same thing, 80,000 to 120,000 people starve. When in today's society if your not green you're a bad person but at least they are not killing people by going green. When are people going to wake up and say we have had enough of this? What if I said that people are the number one cause of global warming? The more people on earth releases more carbon dioxide then anything else. Do you think politicians care about you. They don't. The only thing they care about is themselves and how much money they are getting from you or someone else who will pay more. I think politicians should not be allowed book deals or be able to buy stocks and their salaries should be closer to that as a garbage man's, because all they do is talk garbage and lie.