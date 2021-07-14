Is Philadelphia making a mistake by putting Ben Simmons on the trading block?

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.