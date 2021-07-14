Is Philadelphia making a mistake by putting Ben Simmons on the trading block?
The NBA offseason has yet to arrive but there are already discussions about one of the league's big young stars being on the trading block. After an ugly second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have begun engaging with teams around the league in an effort to potentially trade All-Star point guard Ben Simmons – the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft – according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.www.foxsports.com
