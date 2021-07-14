Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Is Philadelphia making a mistake by putting Ben Simmons on the trading block?

FOX Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA offseason has yet to arrive but there are already discussions about one of the league's big young stars being on the trading block. After an ugly second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have begun engaging with teams around the league in an effort to potentially trade All-Star point guard Ben Simmons – the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft – according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Atlanta Hawks#Nba Draft#Shams Charania#Sixers#Philly#The Golden State Warriors#Western Conference#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Two Former Sixers Give Their Thoughts on Ben Simmons

Since being eliminated from the playoffs, the Sixers have been a common topic of conversation among the basketball community. These talks mostly revolve around Ben Simmons, who struggled mightily against the Atlanta Hawks. While most have talked about Simmons in a more negative light, two former Sixers came to his...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Here’s the trade the 76ers can make to get Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has a slew of trade options and the Philadelphia 76ers have the right pieces to get him out of Portland if that’s what he wants. As Damian Lillard has been preparing for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he has told numerous outlets including NBC Sports that he’s adamant about keeping trade rumors in the Blazers family. That’s noble, but it’s hardly calmed the trade winds powering the rumor mill this offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBALarry Brown Sports

Report: Timberwolves unwilling to trade this player for Ben Simmons

The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams that are said to have interest in Ben Simmons, but apparently there is a limit to how much they are willing to spend. The Timberwolves have no intention of including D’Angelo Russell in any trade this summer, according to Jon Krawczynski and Danny Leroux of The Athletic. While they are expected to pursue Simmons and potentially other players, the T-Wolves view Russell as a key part of their core and “want to keep it that way.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy