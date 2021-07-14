Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

1,200 scientists call for halt to lifting lockdown as cases hit highest since January

By William Walker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago

More than 1,200 scientists are urging the government to halt the lifting of Covid rules in less than a week and called the move 'unethical' amid soaring cases numbers.

On July 19 a raft of coronavirus restrictions are set to be lifted including legal requirements on wearing masks and the 'rule of six' for meeting indoors.

A ban on nightclubs opening is also set to be scrapped.

It comes amid a surge in new infections with the highest daily rate seen since January, when the nation was once again plunged into lockdown.

With just days to go before the relaxation of more restrictions a group of doctors and health experts wrote to medical journal The Lancet to raise their concerns over the planned changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1to9kh_0awVfTWa00
Most lockdown restrictions will end on Monday (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Signatories said in the statement that the planned relaxation 'involves recklessly exposing millions to the acute and long-term impacts of mass infection.'

The group said: "We believe this is a terrible mistake.

"This strategy is already putting intense pressure on struggling healthcare services and will lead to many avoidable deaths and long-term illness.

"The narrative of ‘caution, vigilance and personal responsibility’ is an abdication of the government’s fundamental duty to protect public health.

"‘Personal responsibility’ does not work in the face of an airborne, highly-contagious infectious disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEJ0M_0awVfTWa00
The group warned easing restrictions now was 'a mistake' (Image: Getty Images)

"Infectious diseases are a matter of collective, rather than individual responsibility."

More than 1,200 scientists have signed a letter to the Lancet setting out why they believe allowing mass infection in the summer is a ‘dangerous and unethical experiment’.

Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, called a strategy of letting infection spread through a population “moral emptiness and epidemiological stupidity”.

Latest government figures reveal that more than 36,000 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, with daily cases numbers topping 30,000 every day over the last week.

It's the highest tally since January. There were 50 deaths recorded yesterday, which is a relatively lower figure than from earlier this year.

Confirming the planned relaxation earlier Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs there will "never be a perfect time" to lift the restrictions, and added: "To those who say 'why take this step now' I say 'if not now, when?'"

Despite admitting cases could soar to 100,000 per day later in the summer, Mr Javid said the vaccine programme would prevent a surge in deaths and hospitalisations.

Nearly 46 million first doses of a Covid vaccine have so far been administered, as well as nearly 35 million second shots.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lancet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Covid could be spread through FARTING, ministers claim

CORONAVIRUS could be spread through FARTING, government ministers have claimed. Some officials have privately pointed to evidence that the virus can be spread through omitting bodily gasses in confined spaces like bathrooms. One minister told The Telegraph that they read "credible-looking stuff on it" from other countries around the world.
Public Healthnaturalhealth365.com

11,000 deaths and counting: VAERS data released by CDC shows 10,991 deaths and 463,457 adverse events following COVID jab

These heartbreaking cases have been rolling into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since December of last year. Such events must be investigated before causal relationships can be made; indeed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used VAERS data to help connect the dots on what they say is a “plausible causal relationship” between the J&J shot and TTS (blood clots with low platelets).
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Missouri Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

COVID-19 cases in Missouri reach highest level since January

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospital …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Public Healthbuckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire records highest number of coronavirus cases since January

Buckinghamshire has recorded its biggest single increase in new coronavirus cases since January after more than 330 cases were found in the county. According to the latest figures published by Public Health England today (July 10), 331 cases of coronavirus were recorded across Buckinghamshire in the last 24 hours. The...
Arkansas Statefayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,476 Tuesday, hospitalizations hit highest mark since February

The Arkansas Department of Health announced that COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 1,476 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations were up by 41, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized in the state to 606, the highest number recorded since mid-February. According to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 98.3% of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus since January are unvaccinated.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

UK coronavirus daily cases pass 50,000 for first time since January

LONDON, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Britain has recorded more than 50,000 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number since mid-January, according to official data released Friday. The country reported another 51,870 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,332,371,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy