Quarantine 'Karen' is slammed for complaining about the 'unsustainable and 'non-nutritious' pizza she was served during her 14 days in a hotel

By Sam McPhee
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

A 'Karen' serving her mandatory two week hotel quarantine has been slammed on social media after complaining about a lowly pizza.

The Australian woman posted an image of her dinner to a hotel quarantine Facebook page, criticising the food as 'non-nutritious' and 'unsustainable'.

'Name and shame moment: Amora Hotel delivered a ... pizza for dinner ... hardly anything on it let alone sustainable or nutritious,' she captioned the post.

Her complaint was met with widespread criticism, with one man asking: 'Can ya send it over to the Sheraton? It'll go well with the tennis'.

'Such a Karen post, I would have loved this for my quarantine,' another commented.

A 'Karen' serving her mandatory two-week hotel quarantine has been slammed on social media after complaining about a pizza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iqq3p_0awVdjcu00
An Australian woman posted an image of her dinner to a hotel quarantine Facebook page, criticising the food as 'non-nutritious' and 'unsustainable'

The woman appeared to be disappointed with the pizza's lack of 'nutrition' and that it came in a box that wasn't recyclable.

After calling to complain, the 'Karen' was met with a dismissive hotel worker who was uninterested in hearing her gripe.

'The staff answering the phone and hearing the feedback said: "I don't have time for this. If you have a problem, take it up with the government" then hung up,' she wrote.

'Great job. Paying for unsustainable and non-nutritious food and for a miserable attitude. Great empathy.'

She found few supporters with the vast majority of commenters saying they would have loved the meal.

She found few supporters, with the vast majority of commenters saying they'd have loved the meal

'Amora has some of the best quarantine food in my opinion! I felt beyond fortunate to stay there - and there is always Uber Eats if you want something different,' one woman replied.

'Hundreds of people are getting bumped from flights daily and would kill to be in your position eating pizza - perhaps some calm?'

The original 'Karen' replied saying: 'Buy a business class ticket, guaranteed flight,' further enraging Facebook users.

'How sustainable was your flight, relative to the pizza?' One person said.

'That's way better than anything I had in two weeks at the Radisson,' another man replied.

