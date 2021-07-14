Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What Bangladesh can teach and learn about closing the education gender gap

By Lucas Arribas Layton, Oni Lusk-Stover, Keiko Inoue, Shobhana Sosale
World Economic Forum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh is globally recognized for dramatically increasing access to educational opportunities. The reality remains that most women are unable to complete post-primary education. Evidence suggests that Bangladeshi families continue to invest more in post-primary education for boys. Industries with higher numbers of female workers are facing the prospect of increased...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Education#Gender#Basic Education#Education System#Bangladeshi#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
World
Country
India
Related
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

The gender gap in science and technology, in numbers

Women are still under-represented in fields such as computing, engineering, mathematics and physics, finds a UNESCO report. A workforce highly qualified in science and tech disciplines is vital to filling the skills shortage as the Fourth Industrial Revolution gathers pace. Strenuous efforts need to be made to address the gender...
Worldglobalvoices.org

Digital education lags behind as Kyrgyzstan’s schools lack access

Students of all schools in Kyrgyzstan have been studying from home since the beginning of April 2020. However, they and their parents face hardship with distance education, as many schoolchildren across the country have limited access to the internet, do not have the appropriate devices, or do not know how to use the necessary mobile applications.
PoliticsWorld Economic Forum

What Durban can teach the world about water

A decade ago, the South African city of Durban was facing severe water shortages, with dam reservoirs 20% lower than average levels. One-in-four residents were living in water-stressed settlements. Today, Durban has addressed water-related challenges with system-wide solutions. Its approach to water resilience planning can offer lessons for cities around...
EducationWorld Economic Forum

Could 3D printed schools be 'transformative' for education in Africa?

Children in Salima, central Malawi have started their education at a new 3D-printed school which was built in just 15 hours. The school can accommodate 50 students and was made with layers of concrete placed by a computer-controlled nozzle. 14Trees managing director Francois Perrot has said that 3D printing could...
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

How civil society organizations can help tackle pandemics

Low and middle income countries such as India have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vulnerable people have been particularly hard hit and they remain exposed to future waves of disruption. Capacity building of community-based organizations can enable better access to education and vaccination programmes. COVID-19 has been the...
Technologybluzz.org

Transformation in education from teaching-led learning to guided learning: Sunder Malyandi, Sahaj Software

'The EdTech sector in India is expected to reach 30$ billion in the next 10 years, as per a report by RBSA Advisors.'. The Covid-19 epidemic triggered a surge of digitalization in our life. Everything went digital, from workplaces to schools, and with this quick yet large-scale transition, there was a substantial increase in the adoption of advanced solutions leveraging automation, machine learning (ML), and AR/VR to achieve a seamless remote working/learning/commerce environment. ML has been at the forefront of leading some of the innovation / disruption in the evolution of EdTech platforms that not only provided students with a realistic educational environment but made the learning journey more personalised. Everything from teaching to administration, from course creation to assessments can be readily managed using these platforms, paving the path to as smooth a transition as possible to the new normal for both students and teachers. To learn more on this, Financial Express Online spoke to Sunder Malyandi, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Sahaj Software. Excerpts:
Public Healthtalentculture.com

What Corporate India Can Teach Us About COVID Response

Since time immemorial, the one question that has dogged management gurus is: What is the main purpose of business? Is it to make profits? To generate returns for shareholders? Or serve the community? While the jury is still out on what the answer is, last month in India, we edged closer to the truth.
Cell PhonesWorld Economic Forum

This school-in-a-bag helps educate the most remote areas

The Solar Media Bag has been trialled in Uganda, Ethiopia and Mozambique. School teachers in rural areas can use it to turn any space into a classroom. The bag can charge laptops and phones and carries projectors and speakers. Access to education is also an issue for developed countries like...
RetailPosted by
TheConversationCanada

What Canada can learn from Sweden about creating middle-class retail jobs

Grocery-store cashiers and other frontline retail workers have helped get us through the pandemic, but do we value them? Why are retail jobs middle-class in Sweden, but low-wage work in Canada? These were some of the questions I tried to answer over several years of published research on grocery-store workers in different countries. My research has shown that in the late 1970s, Canadian grocery-store jobs were middle-class union jobs. Full-time hours were common, and Canada’s grocery store-workers were well paid by global standards for the industry. Major grocery chains held oligopolies in their respective provinces and had considerable discretion in setting prices, focused...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Drones in India: a model for cooperative federalism?

The emerging potential of drones to transform legacy systems and industries is challenged by policy and governance issues, pricing and economics, and a lack of common knowledge;. The drone sector in India has shown "cooperative federalism", a collaborative approach between decision-makers, stakeholders and different levels of government, can benefit society's...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
kentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
EducationEntrepreneur

What this unicorn can teach you about the changing lesson plan in Edtech

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. My Zoom Call with Gaurav Munjal, who is in Dubai at the time of this call is 15 minutes late and starts as soon as he finishes one of his investor meetings over Zoom for another fundraise. The pandemic has brought new learnings methods even for investors as the edtech market brought an unprecedented change. Valued at $2 Billion in November 2020 in their last investment round, Unacademy is upping the game, as I pen down this story another edtech leader has been declared the most valuable startup in the country making edtech the most efficacious of all. Read on to know what this unicorn can teach you about the changing lesson plan in edtech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy