What Bangladesh can teach and learn about closing the education gender gap

'The EdTech sector in India is expected to reach 30$ billion in the next 10 years, as per a report by RBSA Advisors.'. The Covid-19 epidemic triggered a surge of digitalization in our life. Everything went digital, from workplaces to schools, and with this quick yet large-scale transition, there was a substantial increase in the adoption of advanced solutions leveraging automation, machine learning (ML), and AR/VR to achieve a seamless remote working/learning/commerce environment. ML has been at the forefront of leading some of the innovation / disruption in the evolution of EdTech platforms that not only provided students with a realistic educational environment but made the learning journey more personalised. Everything from teaching to administration, from course creation to assessments can be readily managed using these platforms, paving the path to as smooth a transition as possible to the new normal for both students and teachers. To learn more on this, Financial Express Online spoke to Sunder Malyandi, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Sahaj Software. Excerpts: