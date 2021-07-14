Cancel
The COVID-19 vaccine may have saved 279,000 lives in the US, study shows

Barnstable Patriot
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. vaccination program against COVID-19 may have saved 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, a new study shows. Researchers at Yale and the Commonwealth Fund used models based on number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths to determine the impact of the U.S. vaccination effort. Withoutit, the U.S. would have seen a variant-driven “spring surge” in cases resulting in about 4,500 deaths per day,the authors found.

