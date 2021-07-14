Cancel
How Loki's finale sets up season 2 and the future of the MCU

Cover picture for the articleLoki finale spoilers follow. Just minutes into the season-one finale, Loki and Sylvie finally arrive at their destination following last week's big castle reveal. When the doors to their destiny swing open, Miss Minutes suddenly appears and congratulates the pair on completing this "awfully long journey." Sure, season one was...

TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Season 2 Confirmed, But When In the MCU's Timeline of Madness Might It Happen?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always," as well as WandaVision.]. If you watched the season finale of Loki and thought to yourself "Well, this doesn't feel like the end of the story" — well, that's because it's not. As confirmed by a quick mention in lieu of a full credits sequence, the Disney+ series created by Michael Waldron will return for a Season 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU series to stick the landing thanks to an unconventional season finale

"Marvel's first two Disney+ shows had one thing in common: their endings weren't nearly as strong as their beginnings," says Brendan Morrow. "After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't fully impress with their last episodes, there was some concern Marvel was running into a consistent endings problem with its streaming shows. WandaVision's finale was far less inventive than its earlier episodes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's ending was undermined by a weak villain. But on Wednesday, the studio bucked this trend with Loki's finale, 'For All Time. Always.' The conclusion was mind-blowing in the way it revealed game-changing implications for the franchise, but it was all the more refreshing because it didn't culminate with the kind of massive, CGI-filled action spectacle we expect from Marvel." Morrow adds: "With WandaVision, the finale was a bit underwhelming in that it discarded the weirdness of the rest of the show in favor of a standard superhero fight. But after Loki got some spectacle out of the way in the season's penultimate episode, the ending turns into something more unique...All in all, for a series that made great use of long conversations about intriguing sci-fi concepts, it was appropriate for Loki's first season to end that way, too. No huge final action sequence arrives to distract from these themes, and instead, the episode's last moments are eerie in their restraint."
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Finale Ending Explained: The Villain, the MCU Timeline, and More!

After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arguably played their final episodes a little too safe, the season finale of Loki is utterly bonkers. Not only does the hunt for the force behind the Time Variance Authority come to its conclusion, but our answers lead to bigger questions and branch off into several upcoming Marvel projects including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Loki's Finale Revealed What's on the Horizon for the MCU

This week’s Loki season finale on Disney+ was full of twists and turns, and a very conspicuous apple. But the biggest surprise of all may have been saved for the very end. Loki’s story isn’t over yet. Marvel revealed in the mid-credits scene of “For All Time. Always.” that the Disney+ series would be coming back for season two, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show to be officially approved for more than one season. The news explains why the finale gave us far more questions than answers, ending on a cliffhanger that perhaps not even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could solve. This reveal came after Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as Kang (though not quite the Conquerer version we’ll see in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Loki' Finale Recap: So Who Is [SPOILER] and How Could They Affect the MCU?

Between the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) tormenting townspeople and twisting the fabric of reality to keep her synthezoid loved one alive and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), unleashing the wrath of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and completely disrupting the Sacred Timeline all in one vengeful knife jab, it seems that the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) is going to have a lot of clean-up to do in Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Zendaya addresses her MCU future after No Way Home

Spider-Man star Zendaya has addressed what is going to happen to her character in the MCU and the series as a whole after No Way Home. But it's not the best news. In a recent interview with E! about her upcoming role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the actress was asked about reuniting with the cast of Spider-Man on the set of the new instalment.
TV SeriesEW.com

How the Loki finale sets up Ant-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and beyond

Loki's season 1 finale unveiled the Disney+ drama's glorious purpose. Like every Marvel property, the time-hopping drama told a (relatively) self-contained story, but it also had major implications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the climactic ender confirms that Loki is the studio's most consequential Disney+ show yet because it has far-reaching consequences for not only several confirmed movies in Phase 4, but for things that haven't been announced yet but definitely appear to be in the offing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Writer Explains Why Tom Hiddleston Is The Least Successful Variant

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has always been a fan favorite ever since making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut a decade ago in Thor, and he’s surely regarded as the most popular villain the franchise has ever seen. However, despite such solid credentials and enduring status as a key part of the series, he hasn’t exactly proven to be particularly good at the whole ‘mischief making and world domination’ thing.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: Has the MCU already revealed how Kid Loki killed Thor?

A surprising moment in Loki was the revelation that Kid Loki killed Thor, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe it can also reveal exactly how it did it, based on the new fan theory we introduced to you in The Truth News. In episode 5 of Loki, Lady Loki (Sophia Di...

