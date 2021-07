It's so good to talk about 'normal' things again and something we all look forward to are are the holidays. Here's a great way to help celebrate. “A Motown Christmas” starring the Motown Experience will kick off the holiday season with a family-oriented, sing-along holiday spectacular at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.). Tickets are $44, $49, $54 and $64.