Lightning Box Unveils New Online Slot, Mechanic
Sydney-based online slot specialist Lightning Box has debuted a new innovative mechanic with the recent launch of its newest title Enchanted Waysfecta. The game is inspired by The Nutcracker ballet. Action takes place against the backdrop of a magical forest where a host of colorful creatures and characters, including a young woman, a wise owl, a key-carrying mouse, and an evil stepmother, navigate players throughout their search for riches.www.casinonewsdaily.com
Comments / 0