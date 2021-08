Middletown is the latest Butler County jurisdiction to take advantage of auctioning unneeded items in bulk through a website used for buying government surplus. The auction site GovDeals listed 40 items last week from Middletown including old gaming systems, weapons and even a group of flashy belt buckles and bobbles for auction. The site has made sales of more than $2.6 billion for 14,000 sellers since it started operation, it said.