The Gilman Tractor Pullers Club LLC Presents the Gilman Days Tractor Pull Sunday at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m. There will payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each class. Ten weight classes are offered with 3 truck classes. Safety equipment is required, no alcohol in the pit area, bleachers are available for seating but you can bring your own chair, no ATV or side by sides are allowed on the spectator side, and there will be food and beverage available at the food stand.