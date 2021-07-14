St Peter School Registration Dates

School Registration for St Peter Lutheran has been set for Monday, July 26 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, July 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 28 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Preschool registration will also take place in the school office this year. Please enter the school at the main doors. It is pertinent that you come to registration even if you pre-registered! The first day of school will be on August 17th with dismissal at 1:00 p.m.