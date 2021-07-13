Cancel
Brother of Boy Killed in Adventureland Accident Showing Recovery Signs

Earlier this month tragedy struck a Cedar Rapids family when what was supposed to be a fun trip to Adventureland turned into a nightmare. On Saturday, July 3 the Jaramillo family was on a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland. Their raft flipped and several family members were injured. David and Sabrina Jaramillo's 11-year-old son Michael died from the accident, and their 16-year-old son David Jr. was left in critical condition. It's an unimaginable nightmare that no family should have to endure.

Des Moines, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Raft at Adventureland was removed from service for repairs on day of deadly accident, report says

(NEXSTAR) – New details have emerged following the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy on a raft ride at the Adventureland amusement park in Iowa. A previously unreleased report obtained by the Des Moines Register had found that ride operators temporarily removed the raft from the Raging River ride on July 3 — the day of the accident — to repair a deflated air bladder. The raft was returned to service only hours before it flipped over near the end of the ride, trapping 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo and his 16-year-old brother David underwater, the records indicated.
