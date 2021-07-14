Cancel
Global Equine Serum Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast for 2021-2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Eequine serum, also known as horse serum, is defined as a nutrient-rich fluid that is derived from the blood of controlled donor horse herds. However, this serum does not contain red blood cells or any other clotting components that the blood of horse (or any living creature) contains. Equine serum is used for manufacturing many medicines as well as vaccines. The demand for equine serum being generated from veterinary doctors as well as doctors providing medical treatment to humans showcase substantial growth opportunities for global equine serum market in the future years. However, series of concerns pertaining to the allergic reactions that can be caused by equine serum is restricting the market growth. Due to a high-rate of allergic reactions in humans, many manufacturers often avoid using equine serum. This allergy is often called “serum sickness.” However, some manufacturers are still using equine serum for manufacturing anti-venoms.

