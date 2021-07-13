How the U.S. Coast Guard Works

Cancel
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 31, 2021, in Staten Island, New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images. For over 230 years, the Coast Guard has been responsible for protecting the American people from all maritime threats while promoting national and border security. The Coast Guard has a patchwork of functions, tasks and responsibilities. More than 50,000 members serve as first responders, rescuing Americans and foreigners stranded at sea; securing America's coastlines from enemies; inspecting merchant vessels; looking for drug smugglers at sea and a host of other duties. Coast Guard members also serve in times of war or when directed by the president.

