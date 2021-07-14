Pembroke man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

URBANA — A Pembroke Township man who sold firearms to an undercover agent has been sentenced in federal court, according to a news release. Jeremiah Hill, 32, of Pembroke Township, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison on possession of firearms by a felon charges after entering a guilty plea on March 25. An indictment charged Hill with five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, alleging he possessed the weapons from March 24, 2019, to July 1, 2019, the release said.