Now Streaming Live, with Twilio

By Beth Schultz
nojitter.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the popularity of social media apps like TikTok for video sharing, and Clubhouse, for drop-in audio chats, signal the next wave of customer and employee engagement?. API platform pioneer Twilio thinks so, signaled by today’s introduction of a cloud-based platform that gives businesses a way to embed live, interactive audio and video streams into their applications. The “live” descriptor is key, as evidenced in the name for this new platform: Twilio Live.

www.nojitter.com

