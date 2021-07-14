Now Streaming Live, with Twilio
Does the popularity of social media apps like TikTok for video sharing, and Clubhouse, for drop-in audio chats, signal the next wave of customer and employee engagement?. API platform pioneer Twilio thinks so, signaled by today’s introduction of a cloud-based platform that gives businesses a way to embed live, interactive audio and video streams into their applications. The “live” descriptor is key, as evidenced in the name for this new platform: Twilio Live.www.nojitter.com
