Now Streaming Live, with Twilio

In a new promotion, WarnerMedia has a deal with Google to bundle three months of HBO Max with the internet giant’s Chromecast adapter for only an additional $15 — effectively providing two free months of the streamer. Chromecast with Google TV is normally priced at $49.99. For a bundled price of $64.99, users can get three months of the HBO Max ad-free plan (currently $14.99/month) included with the purchase. The Chromecast/HBO Max three-month bundle is available on the Google Store at this link. The offer is currently available only for new HBO Max customers through Dec. 31, 2022, according to Google. Google has...