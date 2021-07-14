George D. Blum, age 87, of Hooper, Nebraska

George D. Blum, 87 years, of Hooper, Nebraska passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, NE. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Heun Catholic Cemetery, rural Clarkson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Memorials in George’s honor are kindly suggested to Hooper Care Center and the Heun Cemetery Fund. Online condolences and live-streaming may be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont in charge of arrangements.