Former Bellator MMA fighter and GLORY kickboxing star Joe Schilling provided the latest update following his recent bar-punching incident. Schilling was recently involved in an incident at a bar where he was caught on video knocking a man out cold with punches. Schilling later claimed it was self-defense and said that there is more to the story than meets the eye, though the victim, Justin Balboa, said that he plans on taking legal action against “Stitch ‘Em Up.” However, we haven’t had much provided in the way of an update as far as potential charges against Schilling.