Dino Stroll brings animatronic dinosaurs to Collinsville this weekend

This weekend, walk far—really far—back through time as the Dino Stroll makes a stop at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. The indoor interactive exhibit lets visitors walk through the Mesozoic Era and get up close and personal with life-size dinosaur models. There are educational plaques on hand to give some context for the T-rexes, velociraptors, stegosauruses, and more—but really, it’s the size and scale of the models that are worth taking in. More than 75 dinosaurs are on hand, and most of them are fully animatronic: moving, making noises, blinking, breathing, and more.