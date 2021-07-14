Cancel
Vinfast establishes US headquarters ahead of start of local sales in 2022

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnam's Vinfast only started selling cars in its home market in 2019 but the company is already eying exports of electric vehicles to the key markets of North America and Europe. In the case of North America, Vinfast said in January that it plans to start sales in the United...

