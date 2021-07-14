Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

'The Amy and Adam Show': Talking LPGA team event with the champs

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year off because of the pandemic, the LPGA is contesting its two-woman team event this week at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. And in this week's "The Amy and Adam Show" podcast, the hosts discuss the tournament with the defending champs. Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton join Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley to talk about the format, what a team event means for the tour and what makes a great team.

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
GolfGolfWRX

Rickie Fowler is the next in line to aim subtle dig at Bryson

Following an impressive 64 at 3M Open to hold a share of the 1st round lead, Rickie Fowler joined the many PGA Tour pros to poke fun at Bryson DeChambeau for his controversial comments at last week’s Open. DeChambeau infamously blasted his Cobra driver, saying “it sucks,” which prompted Cobra...
SportsNewsweek

When do Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Teams Compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The eyes of the world shift to Japan this weekend as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will finally begin after a yearlong COVID delay. Though some sports like softball and soccer have already begun, the rest of the Games will officially kick off after Friday night's anticipated Opening Ceremony. One...
College Sportsearnthenecklace.com

Collin Morikawa’s Net Worth: How Did the Young Golfer Build His Fortune?

Collin Morikawa's Estimated Net Worth: $11.88 Millions. Collin Morikawa continues to ascend! The young golfer just added the 2021 British Open win to his growing list of titles and prizes. Besides the cash prizes, sponsorship deals and smart career choices add to his wealth. Now Collin Morikawa’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $7.0 million, with more room to grow. It’s no surprise that he is counted among the top earners in professional golf. A glimpse into how he built his fortune illustrates Morikawa’s potential to be one of the standout golfers on the PGA Tour.
GolfGolf.com

What Tiger Woods taught Collin Morikawa about elite iron play

Collin Morikawa is 24 years old, the world’s newest two-time major champion and the undisputed best irons player on the planet. But he still respects his elders. Long before Morikawa took the game of professional iron sharpshooting by storm, there was another golfer by the name of Tiger Woods who dominated the world of Strokes Gained: Approach, turning greens to dartboards and mastering the dark art of distance control.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Ryder Cup Delay is Music to Jordan Spieth's Ears

Jordan Spieth's 2021 season has been a 180-degree turn from the slump he was mired in this time last year. The U.S. Ryder Cup lineup will be the beneficiary as he now sits one spot outside of automatically qualifying and hasn't missed a cut in nearly half a year. One...
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii girls claim gold and silver at national beach volleyball tournaments

Overwhelmed Oahu hospitals now diverting ambulances to other facilities more often. A combination of rising COVID cases and other emergency health issues are forcing many Oahu hospitals to turn ambulances away, diverting them to other facilities. COVID cases continue to grow among team USA players in Tokyo. Updated: 1 hours...
Midland, MIFox17

Korda sisters team for share of LPGA Tour lead in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Nelly and Jessica Korda teamed to shoot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday for a share of the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. “I think our games are pretty similar,” Nelly Korda said. “We know each other really well, and I...
Plymouth, WIplymouth-review.com

Former champs put on a show at dirt track

Former Plymouth Dirt Track Racing division champions swept all four A-main races Saturday at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds. In the 360 Sprint Car Amain, Brandon McMullen notched his second 25-lap victory of the 2021 campaign and Ben Schmidt of Plymouth placed second after starting ninth. McMullen pulled away over the final 10 laps en route to his 22nd career PDTR […]
Midland, MIWOKV.com

Defending champs Clanton, Suwannapura tied for LPGA lead

MIDLAND, Mich. — (AP) — Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match...
Midland, MIGwinnett Daily Post

Nelly, Jessica Korda among tie for lead at LPGA team event

Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda made a late push up the leaderboard to join a four-way tie for the lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, a team event on the LPGA Tour, Wednesday at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. The Kordas birdied the 16th and 18th holes...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jutanugarn sisters shoot 59 to claim LPGA team event

Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot an 11-under 59 on Saturday to rally and win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, an LPGA Tour team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. The Thai sisters started the day tied for fourth two strokes back but defeated runner-ups Cydney Clanton...
Midland, MInorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ariya, Moriya Jutanugarn put together 59 at LPGA team event

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand combined for an 11-under 59 Thursday to take the second-round lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, an LPGA Tour team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. Playing the round under a best-ball format, the sisters made six birdies on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy