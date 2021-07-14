'The Amy and Adam Show': Talking LPGA team event with the champs
After a year off because of the pandemic, the LPGA is contesting its two-woman team event this week at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. And in this week's "The Amy and Adam Show" podcast, the hosts discuss the tournament with the defending champs. Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton join Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley to talk about the format, what a team event means for the tour and what makes a great team.www.golfchannel.com
Comments / 0