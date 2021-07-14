'The Amy and Adam Show': Talking LPGA team event with the champs

Collin Morikawa's Estimated Net Worth: $11.88 Millions. Collin Morikawa continues to ascend! The young golfer just added the 2021 British Open win to his growing list of titles and prizes. Besides the cash prizes, sponsorship deals and smart career choices add to his wealth. Now Collin Morikawa’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $7.0 million, with more room to grow. It’s no surprise that he is counted among the top earners in professional golf. A glimpse into how he built his fortune illustrates Morikawa’s potential to be one of the standout golfers on the PGA Tour.