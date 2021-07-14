As Corporations Double Down On Social Justice, Americans Say They Still Have A Long Way To Go

America’s racial reckoning, spurred by the killing of George Floyd last May, has inspired companies to increasingly take public stances on social justice issues. Some corporations, such as Citigroup and Yelp, have demonstrated their support through monetary donations. Others have sought to address their role in perpetuating injustices, with several companies, including Amazon and Goldman Sachs, setting company-wide diversity goals. Last June, IBM said it would no longer sell facial recognition software to law enforcement after seeing the biases within the flawed technology. Later that month, Quaker Oats announced it would redesign its 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, which had been based on a racial stereotype. Even still, Americans say there’s much work to be done.