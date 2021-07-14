3 charged after stolen trailer investigation in Conroe

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged three after cracking a stolen trailer case last week in Conroe. Devin Glenn Walton, 31, of Magnolia, was charged with the state jail felony offense of theft of property, between $2,500 and $30,000. He also is charged with the state jail felony offense of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Walton is out on a $1,500 bond, according to court records.